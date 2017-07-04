ON AIR
Beyond the border: The future of US-Mexico relations

Jul 04, 2017

Much of President Trump's populist support comes from people who are deeply worried about globalization and immigration. But Trump's pro-border wall, anti-NAFTA stance has strained US- Mexico relations. Can the two nations find common ground and work past the rhetoric? America Abroad presents a a lively town hall discussion linking experts and audiences in Washington, DC and Mexico City. Hosted by Joshua Johnson of the public radio program 1A, it was recorded on May 11, 2017. 

Washington, DC Panelists 
Jose Cardenas: formerly of the State Department and USAID, he now runs Vision Americas, a consulting firm

Doris Meissner: former commissioner of the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service during the Clinton administration, she’s now a senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute 

Peter Skerry: professor of political science at Boston College and contributor to the Weekly Standard and National Affairs

Mexico City Panelists
Rodrigo Cervantes: Mexico City bureau chief of Arizona public radio station KJZZ

Monica Serrano: professor of international relations at the College of Mexico
 

