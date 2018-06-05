ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

NEWS
SPECIAL
PROGRAMMING

NEWS<br>SPECIAL<br>PROGRAMMINGNEWS<br>SPECIAL<br>PROGRAMMING

Election 2018: The Big Picture

A special report on the national context for the primaries in a highly polarized midterm election year.

NO LONGER AVAILABLE

Jan 05, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

A special report on the national context for the primaries in a highly polarized midterm election year. Voters will be choosing official major party candidates for national offices such as the United States Senate and House of Representatives, as well as governors and other statewide offices and local leadership roles.  At that point more than a third of states will have held primary elections and there will be less than six months to go before the midterm elections in the fall. It is an important moment to take stock of the national political outlook. 

CREDITS

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From News Special Programming

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed