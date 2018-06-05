Election 2018: The Big Picture

A special report on the national context for the primaries in a highly polarized midterm election year. Voters will be choosing official major party candidates for national offices such as the United States Senate and House of Representatives, as well as governors and other statewide offices and local leadership roles. At that point more than a third of states will have held primary elections and there will be less than six months to go before the midterm elections in the fall. It is an important moment to take stock of the national political outlook.