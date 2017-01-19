From Obama to Trump: California prepares for the new president

A special California Report about how this state's representatives are preparing for the change in administrations. This half-hour program includes excerpts of interviews this week with senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris as well as representatives Jeff Denham and David Valadao. California Republican Party Chairwoman Harmeet Dhillon also shares her insights with us about the inauguration of Donald Trump. The team in the Capitol is also talking with Californians from around the state who traveled to Washington to witness the inauguration or participate in protest events this weekend. Hosted by KQED Senior Editor for Government and Politics Scott Shafer. (Airs January 19 at 7pm.)