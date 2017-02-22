ON AIR
Historically Black (Part III)

Objects hold history. They evoke stories stamped in time. APM Reports teamed up with The Post to create a podcast series that spotlights some of those objects and the stories behind them. Historically Black reveals intimate and surprising aspects of history through interviews, archival sound and music.

Feb 22, 2017

This program presents stories, hosted by Roxane Gay, Heben Nigatu, and Tracy Clayton:

The Question of Black Identity
Racial identityin the U.S. is complicated because race is an invented category rooted in slavery. This episode explores the question of black identity in America through the voices of four people who, at one time or another, have had to answer the question: "What are you?"

Black Love Stories
This story spotlights enduring love among African American couples. It dives into the history of marriage among black Americans — including the time when it was illegal for slaves to wed. It also explores why it matters that these stories are visible in pop culture today.

The programs are hosted by Michele Norris, and narrated by Keegan-Michael Key, Roxane Gay, Issa Rae, and Another Round podcast duo Heben Nigatu and Tracy Clayton.

