KCRW Live: Undocumented under Trump

Five days after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, KCRW airs a special live broadcast from Oxnard about what the Trump Administration's immigration policies might mean for undocumented farmworkers in California, with a focus on the strawberry fields and citrus groves of Ventura County.  Hosted by Jonathan Bastian.

Jan 25, 2017

Five days after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, KCRW travels to Oxnard, an agricultural city home to thousands of undocumented farm workers, where there are concerns about how Trump's anti-immigration agenda could tear apart lives, jobs and families. Join KCRW's Jonathan Bastian for this special one-hour live broadcast as he speaks with experts on immigrant rights and the local economy to learn how this new administration may impact one of California's most vulnerable populations, and how local leaders are responding.

 

Guests:
Gabriella Navarro Busch, immigration attorney
Nayra Pacheco, Just Communities, @justcommcc
Geoff Dean, Office of the Ventura County Sheriff
Mike Stoker, agricultural law attorney

