KCRW Live: Undocumented under Trump

Five days after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, KCRW travels to Oxnard, an agricultural city home to thousands of undocumented farm workers, where there are concerns about how Trump's anti-immigration agenda could tear apart lives, jobs and families. Join KCRW's Jonathan Bastian for this special one-hour live broadcast as he speaks with experts on immigrant rights and the local economy to learn how this new administration may impact one of California's most vulnerable populations, and how local leaders are responding.

Guests:

Gabriella Navarro Busch, immigration attorney

Nayra Pacheco, Just Communities, @justcommcc

Geoff Dean, Office of the Ventura County Sheriff

Mike Stoker, agricultural law attorney