ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

NEWS
SPECIAL
PROGRAMMING

NEWS<br>SPECIAL<br>PROGRAMMINGNEWS<br>SPECIAL<br>PROGRAMMING

KCRW Selects: Don’t @ Me

KCRW’s Bob Carlson and Dear White People director Justin Simien discuss KCRW’s newest show – Don’t @ Me – hosted by Justin.

COMING SOON

Jul 06, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

On KCRW’s newest show – Don’t @ Me with Justin Simien – Justin gets real and raw with stars, artists and creators about how race, gender, and sexuality shape their work. Bob and Justin discuss the film that made him famous (Dear White People), explain the title of the show for anyone not on Twitter, and hear some excerpts from an interview with actor, producer and writer Lena Waithe, and get a sneak peek at an upcoming interview with Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins

Subscribe to Don't @ Me

CREDITS

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From News Special Programming

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed