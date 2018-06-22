ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

NEWS
SPECIAL
PROGRAMMING

NEWS<br>SPECIAL<br>PROGRAMMINGNEWS<br>SPECIAL<br>PROGRAMMING

KCRW Selects: To the Point

KCRW's Bob Carlson and Warren Olney introduce this special episode of To the Point: "Imprisoning our Mentally Ill."

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 22, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

All over America, hospitals for treatment of the mentally ill have been shut down. Tens of thousands with disorders like depression and schizophrenia are being housed in jails and prisons. Mental illness has effectively been criminalized in the United States. But, the justice system is waking up. Incarceration makes mental illness much worse, rather than better; imprisoning sick people costs more taxpayer money than humane, more effective solutions.

Subscribe to To the Point.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Bob Carlson
Warren Olney

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From News Special Programming

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed