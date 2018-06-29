ON AIR
KCRW Selects: Welcome to LA

KCRW's Bob Carlson and David Weinberg introduce this special episode of Welcome to LA: The Grifter

Jun 29, 2018

One day a suspicious couple and a former soap opera actress turned real estate agent put in an application to rent a vacant apartment. They had a strange story and wanted to deposit an entire year’s rent into the building owners bank account. “Welcome to L.A.” host David Weinberg and his wife were the building managers and wondered if they were grifters, out to scam the building owners out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The truth was equally unsettling.
CREDITS

KCRW Selects theme music is an excerpt from “Home in the Dark” by Norwegian composer, Kaada from his album album Closing Statements.
Available now on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/closing-statements/1348263350Spotify, and all major digital platforms.
For more about Kaada, please visit: http://kaada.me/

