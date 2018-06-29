One day a suspicious couple and a former soap opera actress turned real estate agent put in an application to rent a vacant apartment. They had a strange story and wanted to deposit an entire year’s rent into the building owners bank account. “Welcome to L.A.” host David Weinberg and his wife were the building managers and wondered if they were grifters, out to scam the building owners out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The truth was equally unsettling.
Subscribe to Welcome to LA
KCRW Selects: Welcome to LA
KCRW's Bob Carlson and David Weinberg introduce this special episode of Welcome to LA: The Grifter
FROM THIS EPISODE
One day a suspicious couple and a former soap opera actress turned real estate agent put in an application to rent a vacant apartment. They had a strange story and wanted to deposit an entire year’s rent into the building owners bank account. “Welcome to L.A.” host David Weinberg and his wife were the building managers and wondered if they were grifters, out to scam the building owners out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The truth was equally unsettling.
CREDITS
More From News Special Programming
Sowing Chaos: Russia’s Disinformation Wars Revelations of Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election were a shock to Americans. But it wasn't quite as surprising to people in former Soviet States and the EU. For years they've been exposed to Russian disinformation and slanted state media; and before that Soviet propaganda filtered into the mainstream.
America Abroad: Document leaks and the consequences of revealing secrets When is leaking documents and revealing secrets worth the potential security risks? This hour, we'll talk about when document leaks are legal, when they are morally justified, and when they aren't — how, at times, they've put lives in danger.