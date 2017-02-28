President Trump addresses a joint session of Congress

President Donald Trump will deliver his address to a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 28 at 6pm PT. NPR will provide live anchored coverage of the President's speech as well as the Democratic response. This will be the first address to Congress of President Donald Trump's presidency. Host Audie Cornish will be joined by NPR White House Correspondent Scott Horsley, National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson, Pentagon Correspondent Tom Bowman, National Correspondent John Burnett, who has covered border issues extensively, and Congressional Correspondent Sue Davis who will report live from the House chamber.