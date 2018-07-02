ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

NEWS
SPECIAL
PROGRAMMING

NEWS<br>SPECIAL<br>PROGRAMMINGNEWS<br>SPECIAL<br>PROGRAMMING

PRI's Studio 360 American Icons Series

Studio 360 American Icons: Harley Davidson, Georgia O'Keefe, Jimi Hendrix

COMING SOON

Jul 04, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

It's not the fastest motorcycle or the fanciest, but to many Americans, a motorcycle is a Harley-Davidson. O’Keeffe painted cow and deer skulls floating over delicate abstract landscapes of the New Mexico desert. Hendrix’s performance of the national anthem at Woodstock hit like a shock wave; with its distortion and chaos, it sounded like a rupture in something sacred. 

CREDITS

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From News Special Programming

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed