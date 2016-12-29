US-Russia relations in the Trump era

Donald Trump's stunning victory has led to expectations of a dramatic change in the relationship between the US and Russia. But evidence of Russia's meddling in the presidential election has contributed to growing pressure in Congress for the US to push back harder against Russia's advances abroad, as well as its cyber-attacks against the United States.

How will America's relationship with Russia change under the Trump presidency? And what are the prospects for greater cooperation, or for confrontation?

We address these questions on this episode of America Abroad. We explore the history of US-Russia relations since the end of the Cold War, Russia's cyber strategy and use of propaganda, and how politics inside Russia shape Vladimir Putin's foreign policy.

Guests include:

Leon Aron: Director of Russian Studies, American Enterprise Institute

William Courtney: Former Special Assistant to President Clinton for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia. Currently Adjunct Senior Fellow, Rand Corporation

Anne Garrels: Former foreign correspondent, NPR. Author of Putin Country: A Journey Into the Real Russia

Jeffrey Gedmin: Nonresident Senior Fellow, Future Europe Initiative, Atlantic Council

Andrei Illarionov: Former economic advisor to Vladimir Putin. Senior Fellow, Cato Institute

Nina Khrushcheva: Professor of International Affairs, The New School

Kevin Klose: Moscow Bureau Chief 1977-1981, The Washington Post. Currently teaches journalism at the University of Maryland

James Ludes: Director, Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy

William Pomeranz: Deputy Director, Kennan Institute for Advanced Russian Studies at the Wilson Center

David Satter: Former correspondent in Russia for the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times

Photo: Darko Vojinovic/AP