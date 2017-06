LA County has thousands of foster care children. Advocates say the state’s budget hasn’t kept pace with need, when it comes to funding for providers and legal counsel. The state budget deadline is June 15th and advocates are pushing for $22 million more in funding for dependency counseling.

Picture courtesy of Pexels.

Guests:

Miles Cooley, Attorney

Michael Nash, Director of Office of Child Protection LA County

Producers:

Jennifer Wolfe