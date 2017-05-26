Growing pains for California's Democratic Party?

California's Democratic Party is undergoing generational change, starting with US Senator Barbara Boxer's replacement by Kamala Harris. Governor Brown is termed out next year, and Senator Dianne Feinstein is old enough to retire. But it's not just elected officials, the Party Establishment is also changing, or is it?

Photo: California Democratic Party Chair John Burton leads democrats in giving Donald Trump the middle finger at their state convention in Sacramento.

Guests:

John Burton, California Democratic Party

Producers:

Jennifer Wolfe

