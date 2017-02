Above and beyond the Oroville Dam, California's other dams, levees and pipelines are aging. Repairing the aging infrastructure is going to be very expensive. Failing to maintain them will threaten the water supply — from the North all the way down to Southern California.

Photo by Martin Alfaro

Guests:

Jeffrey Kightlinger, Metropolitan Water District, @mwdh2o

John Garamendi, US Congress, @RepGaramendi

Producers:

Jennifer Wolfe