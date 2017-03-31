ON AIR
Where will Prop 47 funds go?

The passage of Prop 47 reducing some felony crimes to misdemeanors has saved taxpayers $103 million. The funds will be distributed to programs intended to rehabilitate former prisoners. A look at the committee making the decisions.

Mar 31, 2017

When the US Supreme Court found that overcrowding in California prisons was unconstitutional, the voters passed Prop 47 by a margin of almost 60%. It reduced six non-violent felony crimes to misdemeanors, and allowed some inmates to negotiate their release. That was three years ago and one consequence was the saving of millions in taxpayer dollars. Among those deciding what to do with the money is a group including former inmates.

Photo: Still Burning

Guests:
Leticia Perez, Kern County Board of Supervisors, @Team_Leticia

Producers:
Jennifer Wolfe

