Where will Prop 47 funds go?

When the US Supreme Court found that overcrowding in California prisons was unconstitutional, the voters passed Prop 47 by a margin of almost 60%. It reduced six non-violent felony crimes to misdemeanors, and allowed some inmates to negotiate their release. That was three years ago and one consequence was the saving of millions in taxpayer dollars. Among those deciding what to do with the money is a group including former inmates.

