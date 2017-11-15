ON AIR
Are liberals contributing to the anti-immigrant climate?

President Trump often gets blamed for the current backlash against immigrants. But do Democrats share any blame? 

Nov 15, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: March and rally/protest in response to the rescission of Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in New York City on September 9, 2017. (Rhododendrites)

The Left's role in the polarizing debate on immigration 32 MIN, 15 SEC

Trump's rhetoric on immigrants often gets the most attention in the immigration debate. But are some on the Left also "blaming" the immigrant for the economic anxiety of the working class?

Guests:
Ruben Navarrette, Jr., political columnist (@RubenNavarrette)
Daniel Hernandez, freelance journalist and writer (@longdrivesouth)
Cristina Mora, UC Berkeley (@GCristinaMora)

Republicans tack on Obamacare repeal to their tax bill 11 MIN, 15 SEC

The GOP Congress has tried multiple times to repeal Obamacare. Now, with the attention on tax reform, Republicans once again have their sights on the Affordable Care Act.

Guests:
James Antle, Washington Examiner (@jimantle)

CREDITS

Hosts:
Jamil Smith
Jennifer Rubin
Ruben Navarrette, Jr.

Producers:
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper

