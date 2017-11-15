Photo: March and rally/protest in response to the rescission of Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in New York City on September 9, 2017. (Rhododendrites)
Are liberals contributing to the anti-immigrant climate?
President Trump often gets blamed for the current backlash against immigrants. But do Democrats share any blame?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Trump's rhetoric on immigrants often gets the most attention in the immigration debate. But are some on the Left also "blaming" the immigrant for the economic anxiety of the working class?
Guests:
Ruben Navarrette, Jr., political columnist (@RubenNavarrette)
Daniel Hernandez, freelance journalist and writer (@longdrivesouth)
Cristina Mora, UC Berkeley (@GCristinaMora)
The GOP Congress has tried multiple times to repeal Obamacare. Now, with the attention on tax reform, Republicans once again have their sights on the Affordable Care Act.
Guests:
James Antle, Washington Examiner (@jimantle)
CREDITS
Hosts:
Jamil Smith
Jennifer Rubin
Ruben Navarrette, Jr.
Producers:
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper