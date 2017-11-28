Breitbart, fake news and the First Amendment
The Trump Administration has gone to war with the mainstream media and the First Amendment. Trump thinks letting the press write whatever it wants is a terrible idea. Meanwhile a right wing mouthpiece for Trump may be taking over your local TV news. Is the president a threat to a free press? Can the mainstream media cover him objectively?
Americans' trust in the media had declined before the 2016 election but with Trump's attack on the free press and claims of "fake news" the assault on the press has intensified. Is it possible for the mainstream media to cover the president objectively or does that mean complicity?
Guests:
Stuart N. Brotman, University of Tennessee, Knoxville (@stuartnbrotman)
McKay Coppins, The Atlantic (@mckaycoppins)
Kurt Bardella, political commentator (@kurtbardella)
Melissa Bemel, KCRW listener
Mike Bond, KCRW listener
Congress is trying to pass a tax bill, a spending bill, maybe fix DACA and finally continue CHIP, a healthcare program that covers millions of children. But today Congressional Democrats backed out of a scheduled meeting with President Trump, saying they'll negotiate directly with top Republican leaders to avoid a federal shutdown. Is there going to be a government shutdown?
Guests:
Emily Tisch Sussman, Center for American Progress Action Fund (@EmTSuss)
Host:
Jennifer Rubin
Producers:
Sara Fay
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Sáša Woodruff
Devan Schwartz
