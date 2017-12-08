ON AIR
Can Democrats capitalize on Republican woes?

President Trump's approval ratings are at historic lows.The GOP's tax and healthcare bills have been panned. Sexual misconduct scandals may define the party. Democrats are being handed a golden opportunity, but will they blow it?  

Dec 08, 2017

Photo by Elvert Barnes

Can Democrats their act together in time to take back Congress? 32 MIN, 5 SEC

Polls show Democrats have a chance to win back the House majority and maybe even the Senate in 2018. President Trump's ratings are at historic lows. But can Democrats capitalize on the GOP's self-inflicted wounds? Do they need a better message? And will Senator Bernie Sanders be the Democrats' savior or their undoing?

Guests:
Jonathan Alter, MSNBC (@jonathanalter)
Isaac Bloom, Indivisible (@iwbloom)
Melissa Byrne, political progressive (@mcbyrne)

More:
Ron Klain on the conservatives' breathtaking plan for Trump to pack the courts

Will sexual predation allegations be the ultimate wedge issue? 11 MIN, 32 SEC

More House members are likely to be outed in coming days for making secret settlements with former staff members over sexual harassment allegations. Will the Franken precedent force a lot of resignations?

Guests:
Norman Ornstein, American Enterprise Institute / Atlantic (@NormOrnstein)

More:
Jacob Hacker and Paul Pierson on the unpopular GOP agenda, a bad sign for democracy

One Nation After Trump

E.J. Dionne Jr.

CREDITS

Host:
Jennifer Rubin

Producers:
Sara Fay
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Sáša Woodruff
Devan Schwartz

