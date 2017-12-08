Can Democrats capitalize on Republican woes?
President Trump's approval ratings are at historic lows.The GOP's tax and healthcare bills have been panned. Sexual misconduct scandals may define the party. Democrats are being handed a golden opportunity, but will they blow it?
Polls show Democrats have a chance to win back the House majority and maybe even the Senate in 2018. President Trump's ratings are at historic lows. But can Democrats capitalize on the GOP's self-inflicted wounds? Do they need a better message? And will Senator Bernie Sanders be the Democrats' savior or their undoing?
Jonathan Alter, MSNBC (@jonathanalter)
Isaac Bloom, Indivisible (@iwbloom)
Melissa Byrne, political progressive (@mcbyrne)
Ron Klain on the conservatives' breathtaking plan for Trump to pack the courts
More House members are likely to be outed in coming days for making secret settlements with former staff members over sexual harassment allegations. Will the Franken precedent force a lot of resignations?
Norman Ornstein, American Enterprise Institute / Atlantic (@NormOrnstein)
Jacob Hacker and Paul Pierson on the unpopular GOP agenda, a bad sign for democracy
E.J. Dionne Jr.
Is Trump a threat to the rule of law? The president has gone after the FBI, judges and the First Amendment. But so far his vendetta against so-called sanctuary cities has failed and his attorney general won't start an investigation against Hillary Clinton. Will he spark a Constitutional standoff with the special counsel? Is the GOP forfeiting its claim to be the party of law and order?
Why are so many Evangelicals standing by Trump? The executive power to make judicial appointments is helping drive evangelicals support for President Trump -- and now Roy Moore. But are Christian conservatives putting their politics before their religious beliefs? What are the long-term consequences for the evangelical movement?