Growing up black with Trump in the White House

Since well before the 2016 election, the country has been engaged in vociferous debate about whether black lives matter. That conversation has been brought into sharper relief by Donald Trump's racially divisive presidential campaign, and his presidency. Jamil Smith couldn't imagine how this election felt for young black students who can't yet vote. So on his last trip back home to Cleveland, he went to his alma mater to ask them.

Guests:

Ayesha Bell Hardaway, Case Western Reserve University / Shaker School Board (@abellhardaway)

Najee Hardaway, Shaker High School

Tyrone Howard, University of California, Los Angeles (@tyronechoward)