Growing up black with Trump in the White House
Donald Trump's exploitation of white racial resentment helped cement his victory in 2016, but it also revealed a lot about our culture. When One Year Later host Jamil Smith visited his hometown in Cleveland, he spoke with young black students at his high school about what it's like to live through the Trump presidency.
Since well before the 2016 election, the country has been engaged in vociferous debate about whether black lives matter. That conversation has been brought into sharper relief by Donald Trump's racially divisive presidential campaign, and his presidency. Jamil Smith couldn't imagine how this election felt for young black students who can't yet vote. So on his last trip back home to Cleveland, he went to his alma mater to ask them.
Ayesha Bell Hardaway, Case Western Reserve University / Shaker School Board (@abellhardaway)
Najee Hardaway, Shaker High School
Tyrone Howard, University of California, Los Angeles (@tyronechoward)
Minnesota Senator Al Franken has now issued two apologies for kissing and groping a Los Angeles broadcaster without her consent back in 2006. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell called for an ethics investigation into Franken, who's a Democrat. Roy Moore, the GOP candidate running for the open Alabama Senate seat, has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Sen. McConnell has called on him to end his campaign amid the allegations.
Matt Mackowiack, Potomac Strategy Group / Travis County Republican Party (@MattMackowiak)
Ana Marie Cox, 'With Friends like These' (@anamariecox)
Jamil Smith
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Sáša Woodruff
Sara Fay
