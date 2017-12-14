Immigration crackdown shifts to country's interior

Arrests at the border are way down, but seizures of immigrants in the interior of the country are up. The Trump administration says the crackdown is about increasing safety, but many of the immigrants being swept up are law-abiding. In the rush to deport, should more distinction be made between the criminals we were told would go, and productive folks with families and deep community ties?

Guests:

Grace Meng, Human Rights Watch (@grace_meng)

Jeremy Redmon, Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@JeremyLRedmon)

Sara Gozalo, New Sanctuary Coalition of NYC (@NewSanctuaryNYC)