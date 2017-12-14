Photo by Joshua Roberts/Reuters
Immigration crackdown shifts to country's interior
As a candidate, President Trump promised to round up and deport "bad hombres." But a spike in deportations and arrests are also sweeping up immigrants with deep ties to the United States and minor or no criminal history. Seizures in the interior of the country have increased 42 percent over last year. Grassroots groups and clergy have stepping up to try to shield immigrants.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Arrests at the border are way down, but seizures of immigrants in the interior of the country are up. The Trump administration says the crackdown is about increasing safety, but many of the immigrants being swept up are law-abiding. In the rush to deport, should more distinction be made between the criminals we were told would go, and productive folks with families and deep community ties?
Guests:
Grace Meng, Human Rights Watch (@grace_meng)
Jeremy Redmon, Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@JeremyLRedmon)
Sara Gozalo, New Sanctuary Coalition of NYC (@NewSanctuaryNYC)
In the midst of a last-minute scramble to round up votes for the unpopular tax bill, news outlets are reporting that Speaker Paul Ryan is planning to retire after the 2018 elections -- and may be out of the speaker's chair even sooner. He's facing hard legislating ahead that could raise the ire of his conservative rivals. And his Democratic challenger in Wisconsin is showing surprising strength.
Guests:
Dana Houle, former campaign manager (@DanaHoule)
CREDITS
Producers:
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Sáša Woodruff