Is political polarization affecting your family?
Political polarization in the US has reached new heights with Trump in office, but how is it reflected in our closest relationships -- with our families? Our colleagues? Our significant others?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified before Congress again Tuesday. He talked to the House Judiciary Committee about everything he could - and could not - recall about whether there was contact between Russia and the Trump campaign. He was also asked about the Roy Moore allegations.
Guests:
Daniel Lippman, Politico (@DLippman)
More:
Lippman on Sessions, Moore accusers, Clinton special Counsel
Many Americans are facing a Thanksgiving filled with family feuds about politics, President Trump and whether they voted the right way in 2016. How do you repair a family that's as divided as Congress?
Guests:
Yael Even Or, Producer, 'One Year Later' (@yaelevenor)
Jean Fitzpatrick, marriage counselor (@therapistnyc35)
J.C. Sterrett, KCRW listener
Aaron Smith, Young Invincibles
News broke yesterday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is considering whether to appoint a special counsel to investigate President Trump’s political rivals, including an investigation into the Clinton Foundation. The report raises questions about whether the Justice Department is operating independently from the Trump Administration.
Guests:
Peter Baker, New York Times (@peterbakernyt)
Mark Joseph Stern, Slate (@mjs_DC)
More:
Baker on Trump shattering longstanding norms by pressing for Clinton investigation
Stern on Sessions declaring war on attorneys oppose Trump administration
CREDITS
Host:
Jamil Smith