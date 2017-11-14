ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ONE
YEAR
LATER

ONE<br>YEAR<br>LATERONE<br>YEAR<br>LATER

Is political polarization affecting your family?

Political polarization in the US has reached new heights with Trump in office, but how is it reflected in our closest relationships -- with our families? Our colleagues? Our significant others?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 14, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo by Daniel Foster

Sessions says he never lied under oath 15 MIN, 56 SEC

Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified before Congress again Tuesday. He talked to the House Judiciary Committee about everything he could -  and could not - recall about whether there was contact between Russia and the Trump campaign. He was also asked about the Roy Moore allegations.

Guests:
Daniel Lippman, Politico (@DLippman)

More:
Lippman on Sessions, Moore accusers, Clinton special Counsel

How is Trump affecting your family relationships? 31 MIN, 8 SEC

Many Americans are facing a Thanksgiving filled with family feuds about politics, President Trump and whether they voted the right way in 2016. How do you repair a family that's as divided as Congress?

Guests:
Yael Even Or, Producer, 'One Year Later' (@yaelevenor)
Jean Fitzpatrick, marriage counselor (@therapistnyc35)
J.C. Sterrett, KCRW listener
Aaron Smith, Young Invincibles

Will Sessions appoint a special counsel? 12 MIN, 22 SEC

News broke yesterday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is considering whether to appoint a special counsel to investigate President Trump’s political rivals, including an investigation into the Clinton Foundation. The report raises questions about whether the Justice Department is operating independently from the Trump Administration.

Guests:
Peter Baker, New York Times (@peterbakernyt)
Mark Joseph Stern, Slate (@mjs_DC)

More:
Baker on Trump shattering longstanding norms by pressing for Clinton investigation
Stern on Sessions declaring war on attorneys oppose Trump administration

CREDITS

Host:
Jamil Smith

Producers:
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Sara Fay

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From One Year Later

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed