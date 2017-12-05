ON AIR
Is the US taking care of its allies?

Trump campaigned on a foreign policy he called America First. He's praised autocrats and antagonized traditional allies. Is US foreign policy working under Trump?

Dec 05, 2017

Photo: President Donald Trump boards Marine One, December 2, 2017 (Shealah Craighead/White House)

The fragile state of our international alliances 31 MIN, 31 SEC

Trump has complained that America was weak. During the campaign, he said President Obama wasn't winning anymore. But many critics think President Trump is undermining our alliances and making us weaker.

Guests:
Aaron David Miller, Wilson Center (@aarondmiller2)
Brian Katulis, Center for America Progress (@Katulis)
Derek Chollet, German Marshall Fund (@derekchollet)
Gregory Smith, KCRW listener
Kristine Reardon, KCRW listener

More:
National Security Strategy

The End of Greatness

Aaron David Miller

Tax cuts for the few 11 MIN, 55 SEC

Many conservatives hoped for a tax bill would lower corporate rates, close loopholes, remove some distortions from the code and give average Americans a tax break. But that's not what they got.

Guests:
Jared Bernstein, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (@econjared)

More:
Bernstein on top GOP tax writers who reveal their prejudice and strategy

Host:
Jennifer Rubin

Producers:
Sara Fay
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Sáša Woodruff
Devan Schwartz

