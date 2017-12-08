Is Trump a threat to the rule of law?

Trump has attacked "so-called Judges," demeaned the FBI, posited that it's a horrible idea that the press can write whatever it wants and led the chant of "lock her up" against Hillary Clinton. His defenders say this is just Trump being Trump. But is there something bigger -- an assault on the the rule of law?

Guests:

Ian Bassin, Protect Democracy (@ianbassin)

Susan Simpson, Undisclosed Podcast / 45th Podcast (@TheViewFromLL2)

Benjamin Wittes, Brookings Institution (@benjaminwittes)

Eric Clayman, KCRW listener