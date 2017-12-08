ON AIR
Is Trump a threat to the rule of law?

The president has gone after the FBI, judges and the First Amendment. But so far his vendetta against so-called sanctuary cities has failed and his attorney general won't start an investigation against Hillary Clinton. Will he spark a Constitutional standoff with the special counsel?  Is the GOP forfeiting its claim to be the party of law and order?

Dec 08, 2017

Are we reaching a constitutional crisis? 30 MIN, 58 SEC

Trump has attacked "so-called Judges," demeaned the FBI, posited that it's a horrible idea that the press can write whatever it wants and led the chant of "lock her up" against Hillary Clinton. His defenders say this is just Trump being Trump. But is there something bigger -- an assault on the the rule of law?

Guests:
Ian Bassin, Protect Democracy (@ianbassin)
Susan Simpson, Undisclosed Podcast / 45th Podcast (@TheViewFromLL2)
Benjamin Wittes, Brookings Institution (@benjaminwittes)
Eric Clayman, KCRW listener

Big Errors found in rushed tax bill 12 MIN, 11 SEC

Today's big political stories include one about how lawmakers found a bunch of errors in the tax bill voted on in the middle of the night. What did they mess up and how are they going to fix it?

Guests:
Jonathan Cohn, Huffington Post (@CitizenCohn)

CREDITS

Host:
Jennifer Rubin

Producers:
Sara Fay
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Sáša Woodruff
Gideon Brower

