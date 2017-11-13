Photo by Master Sgt. John Walker/US Air Force
Patriotism in the Trump Era
Some of America's most beloved icons have criticized the US. President Trump seems to think dissent by some Americans is unpatriotic. Is it?
President Trump is wrapping up his lengthy trip to Asia. After speeches and meetings throughout the region, his last stop was Manila, where he met with President Rodrigo Duterte, a strongman accused of extrajudicial killings .
Guests:
Orville Schell, Asia Society (@orvilleschell)
Pro-quarterback and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick has been named GQ Magazine's "Citizen of the Year." However, he wouldn't make the president's cut for what makes a patriot. So, what is being patriotic really about? And how has President Trump tried to change the perception of who is and isn't a patriot?
Guests:
Theodore Johnson, New America Foundation (@DrTedJ)
David French, National Review / National Review Institute (@DavidAFrench)
Robyn Spencer, Lehman College (@racewomanist)
Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for US Senate in Alabama is facing allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. The Washington Post published a blockbuster story last Thursday featuring allegations from four Alabama women whom Moore allegedly made sexual contact with or tried to seduce in the 1970s, when he was in his 30s and they were teenagers. The youngest, Leigh Corfman, was 14 at the time. Monday, another accuser, represented by attorney Gloria Allred, brought claims against Moore — this time concerning sexual assault.
Guests:
Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post (@JRubinBlogger)
Ruben Navarrette, Jr., political columnist (@RubenNavarrette)
CREDITS
Host:
Jamil Smith
Producers:
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Sáša Woodruff
Sara Fay