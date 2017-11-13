Patriotism in the Trump Era

Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for US Senate in Alabama is facing allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. The Washington Post published a blockbuster story last Thursday featuring allegations from four Alabama women whom Moore allegedly made sexual contact with or tried to seduce in the 1970s, when he was in his 30s and they were teenagers. The youngest, Leigh Corfman, was 14 at the time. Monday, another accuser, represented by attorney Gloria Allred, brought claims against Moore — this time concerning sexual assault.

Guests:

Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post (@JRubinBlogger)

Ruben Navarrette, Jr., political columnist (@RubenNavarrette)