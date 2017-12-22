Photo by Jamil Smith
President Trump and the imagined war on Christmas
President Trump’s first year in office has impacted Americans well beyond policy. He’s in every story, in everything, it seems. On our final show, we look at how he and Republicans have even politicized Christmas. We discuss how Americans celebrate in ways that look different than a Hallmark card — including people who want their holiday symbols, like Santa — to look like them.
FROM THIS EPISODE
President Trump has been saying repeatedly, since 2015, that he’s going to make Christmas great again, as if the holiday has been under attack. He promised to restore saying Merry Christmas. How did this War on Christmas narrative start anyway?
Guests:
Dan Cassino, Fairleigh Dickinson University (@DanCassino)
Brandon McGinley, Writer / Editor (@brandonmcg)
Lawrence Ware, Oklahoma State University Africana Studies (@law_writes)
Each of One Year Later’s hosts choose their favorite episode.
Guests:
Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post (@JRubinBlogger)
Ruben Navarrette, Jr., Political Columnist (@RubenNavarrette)
CREDITS
Host:
Jamil Smith
Producers:
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Sáša Woodruff
Gideon Brower
