ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ONE
YEAR
LATER

ONE<br>YEAR<br>LATERONE<br>YEAR<br>LATER

Puerto Rico's long road to recovery

Almost three months after Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico, the U.S. territory is still struggling to get basic necessities like water and power. The islands were already dealing with a crushing amount of debt before the storms, how should the U.S. help its territory recover?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Dec 18, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers supply the HIMA San Pablo Hospital in Bayamon with 4,000 gallons of diesel to power their generator and keep health services working (Sgt. Alexis Velez of The National Guard)

After Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico is still struggling 31 MIN, 41 SEC

The official death count in Puerto Rico attributed to Hurricane Maria is 64 people. Today, Puerto Rico’s governor called for a review of the death count after media organizations have found the mortality rate is at least seven times that. Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism estimates that — in September and October, the two months following the storm — the number of people dead in Puerto Rico increased by more than 1,000. How is Washington D.C. obligated to help?

Guests:
William Ramirez, ACLU / Inter-American University School of Law
Arelis Hernandez, The Washington Post (@arelisrhdz)
Ed Morales, Columbia University’s Center for the Study of Ethnicity and Race (@SpanglishKid)

Trump v. Muller and the DOJ 11 MIN, 44 SEC

NBC News reports that the FBI warned President Trump in 2016 that Russians would try to infiltrate his campaign. That was after he became the Republican nominee. How will this affect the president’s narrative that says there was no Russian collusion?

Guests:
Rick Wilson, Republican strategist and media consultant (@TheRickWilson)

CREDITS

Host:
Jamil Smith

Producers:
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Sáša Woodruff
Gideon Brower

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From One Year Later

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed