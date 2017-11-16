Second Amendment, guns, and race

There has been a rush of new gun buyers since the 2016 election — specifically, black and LGBTQ gun buyers, who fear for their safety. But do these gun owners truly have the same Second Amendment rights as the mostly white NRA base?

Guests:

Michael Cargill, Central Texas Gun Works (@michaeldcargill)

Alexandra Filindra, University of Illinois at Chicago (@aleka1972)

Ellie Bontrager, KCRW listener

Timothy Charles Brown, Research Fellow at the Hoover Institution

Adam Winkler, University of California, Los Angeles (@adamwinkler)