Second Amendment, guns, and race

Social science researchers have found that support for gun rights is strongest among whites who are racially prejudiced. However, since Donald Trump's election, it's black Americans who feel the need to protect themselves. Does everyone have the same Second Amendment rights?

Nov 16, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo by Peretz Partensky

What does the Second Amendment have to do with race? 31 MIN, 1 SEC

There has been a rush of new gun buyers since the 2016 election — specifically, black and LGBTQ gun buyers, who fear for their safety. But do these gun owners truly have the same Second Amendment rights as the mostly white NRA base?

Guests:
Michael Cargill, Central Texas Gun Works (@michaeldcargill)
Alexandra Filindra, University of Illinois at Chicago (@aleka1972)
Ellie Bontrager, KCRW listener
Timothy Charles Brown, Research Fellow at the Hoover Institution
Adam Winkler, University of California, Los Angeles (@adamwinkler)

Roy Moore, Al Franken and… Bill Clinton? 12 MIN, 32 SEC

The recent spate of sexual assault allegations have prompted public reckonings from some liberals about Bill Clinton's behavior during the Monica Lewinsky scandal, and a reappraisal of the other accusations that were raised against him.

Guests:
Katherine Mangu-Ward, Reason magazine (@kmanguward)

CREDITS

Host:
Jamil Smith

Producers:
Sara Fay
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Sáša Woodruff
Ryan Katz

