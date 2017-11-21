ON AIR
The religious left raises its voice

For decades, the political right has made religiosity their brand. But a "religious left" has risen since President Trump's election, and progressive clergy members have witnessed a renewal of interest in spirituality. Have evangelical conservatives finally met their match in the political arena?

Nov 21, 2017

Religion, morality and the president 36 MIN, 12 SEC

Americans look toward the presidency for moral leadership. But with Trump in office, many opponents see a moral failing. How are politics and religion mixing? And who are the country’s moral leaders?

Guests:
Serene Jones, Union Theological Seminary (@SereneJones)
Sharon Brous, IKAR (@SharonBrous)
Abdullah Antepli, Duke University
Christa Arriaga, KCRW listener
Lionel Lightbourne, KCRW listener

Why are Evangelical Christians supporting Roy Moore? 8 MIN, 44 SEC

A number of women have accused Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct. Some women say they were children when he pursued them. How can Christians continue to support a candidate who faces allegations of assault and molestation?

Guests:
Mark Tooley, Institute on Religion and Democracy (@markdtooley)
Sara Posner, Nation Institute, and author of “God’s Profits: Faith, Fraud and the Republican Crusade for Values Voter”

Host:
Jamil Smith

Producers:
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Sáša Woodruff
Sara Fay

