The religious left raises its voice

A number of women have accused Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct. Some women say they were children when he pursued them. How can Christians continue to support a candidate who faces allegations of assault and molestation?

Guests:

Mark Tooley, Institute on Religion and Democracy (@markdtooley)

Sara Posner, Nation Institute, and author of “God’s Profits: Faith, Fraud and the Republican Crusade for Values Voter”