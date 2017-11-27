ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ONE
YEAR
LATER

ONE<br>YEAR<br>LATERONE<br>YEAR<br>LATER

The Republicans who want their party back

Donald Trump's election stunned and alarmed Democrats, but it also rocked the political world of many lifelong Republicans.The party they thought they knew turned out to be something quite different -- and some are finding common ground with former political opponents.

NEWS 24

Nov 27, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo by tiburi/Pixabay

The state of the GOP and scrambled political lines 30 MIN, 57 SEC

Some Republicans feel like their party was the victim of a hostile takeover by Donald Trump. These #NeverTrumpers are still nursing their wounds -- and a number of them are reaching across the Left-Right divide to form unlikely alliances.

Guests:
Charlie Sykes, author and former talk show host (@SykesCharlie)
E.J. Dionne, Brookings Institution / Washington Post (@EJDionne)

Sexual harassment hits both sides on Capitol Hill 12 MIN, 33 SEC

Segment description: Democrats may be in a precarious position on harassment allegations. Should the public differentiate between the Roy Moores and the Al Frankens?

Guests:
Charlie Sykes, author and former talk show host (@SykesCharlie)
E.J. Dionne, Brookings Institution / Washington Post (@EJDionne)

CREDITS

Host:
Jennifer Rubin

Producers:
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Sáša Woodruff
Sara Fay

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From One Year Later

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed