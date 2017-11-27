The Republicans who want their party back
Donald Trump's election stunned and alarmed Democrats, but it also rocked the political world of many lifelong Republicans.The party they thought they knew turned out to be something quite different -- and some are finding common ground with former political opponents.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Some Republicans feel like their party was the victim of a hostile takeover by Donald Trump. These #NeverTrumpers are still nursing their wounds -- and a number of them are reaching across the Left-Right divide to form unlikely alliances.
Guests:
Charlie Sykes, author and former talk show host (@SykesCharlie)
E.J. Dionne, Brookings Institution / Washington Post (@EJDionne)
Segment description: Democrats may be in a precarious position on harassment allegations. Should the public differentiate between the Roy Moores and the Al Frankens?
Guests:
Charlie Sykes, author and former talk show host (@SykesCharlie)
E.J. Dionne, Brookings Institution / Washington Post (@EJDionne)
CREDITS
Host:
Jennifer Rubin
Producers:
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Sáša Woodruff
Sara Fay
More From One Year Later
The religious left raises its voice For decades, the political right has made religiosity their brand. But a "religious left" has risen since President Trump's election, and progressive clergy members have witnessed a renewal of interest in spirituality. Have evangelical conservatives finally met their match in the political arena?
Why won't the debate over the Civil War go away? The Civil War may have ended more than 152 years ago, but the battle over the national memory of the conflict -- and the motive for Southern secession -- has flared anew. From confederate monument defenders on the streets to the pop historians in the White House, the whitewashed "Lost Cause" rationale -- of Southern honor and states' rights -- is getting a new lease on life in 2017.
Growing up black with Trump in the White House Donald Trump's exploitation of white racial resentment helped cement his victory in 2016, but it also revealed a lot about our culture. When One Year Later host Jamil Smith visited his hometown in Cleveland, he spoke with young black students at his high school about what it's like to live through the Trump presidency.