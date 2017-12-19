ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ONE
YEAR
LATER

ONE<br>YEAR<br>LATERONE<br>YEAR<br>LATER

Trump is rapidly reshaping the federal courts

President Trump is often criticized for not having any “major accomplishments.”  However, his judicial picks, including Neil Gorsuch, could have a more lasting impact than any bill he signs. Barring impeachment or resignation, these judges — almost all white, conservative men — will have their jobs for life.

NEWS 24

Dec 19, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: President Donald Trump announces Judge Gorsuch as his nominee to the Supreme Court. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

With the help of conservative groups, Trump remakes the courts 30 MIN, 43 SEC

Trump is enjoying a modern presidential record for getting his federal appellate court nominees confirmed, and the conservative Federalist Society appears to have an outsized role in helping to suggest nominees. What impact will these mostly white men have on the civil rights, voting rights, privacy and immigration cases they hear?

Guests:
Zoe Tillman, BuzzFeed News (@ZoeTillman)
Kristen Clarke, Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights under Law (@KristenClarkeJD)
Elizabeth Wydra, Constitutional Accountability Center (@ElizabethWydra)

Crunching the details on the tax bill 12 MIN, 9 SEC

With Republicans on the cusp of victory, the tax bill is still very unpopular. It mostly benefits the rich, and threatens to widen economic inequality. Is there anything good in it?

Guests:
Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center (@jbarro)

CREDITS

Host:
Jamil Smith

Producers:
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From One Year Later

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed