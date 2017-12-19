Photo: President Donald Trump announces Judge Gorsuch as his nominee to the Supreme Court. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)
Trump is rapidly reshaping the federal courts
President Trump is often criticized for not having any “major accomplishments.” However, his judicial picks, including Neil Gorsuch, could have a more lasting impact than any bill he signs. Barring impeachment or resignation, these judges — almost all white, conservative men — will have their jobs for life.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Trump is enjoying a modern presidential record for getting his federal appellate court nominees confirmed, and the conservative Federalist Society appears to have an outsized role in helping to suggest nominees. What impact will these mostly white men have on the civil rights, voting rights, privacy and immigration cases they hear?
Guests:
Zoe Tillman, BuzzFeed News (@ZoeTillman)
Kristen Clarke, Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights under Law (@KristenClarkeJD)
Elizabeth Wydra, Constitutional Accountability Center (@ElizabethWydra)
With Republicans on the cusp of victory, the tax bill is still very unpopular. It mostly benefits the rich, and threatens to widen economic inequality. Is there anything good in it?
Guests:
Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center (@jbarro)
CREDITS
Host:
Jamil Smith
Producers:
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
More From One Year Later
Puerto Rico's long road to recovery Almost three months after Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico, the U.S. territory is still struggling to get basic necessities like water and power. The islands were already dealing with a crushing amount of debt before the storms, how should the U.S. help its territory recover?
Immigration crackdown shifts to country's interior As a candidate, President Trump promised to round up and deport "bad hombres." But a spike in deportations and arrests are also sweeping up immigrants with deep ties to the United States and minor or no criminal history. Seizures in the interior of the country have increased 42 percent over last year. Grassroots groups and clergy have stepping up to try to shield immigrants.