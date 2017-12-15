ON AIR
What does the film 'Coco' mean for the Latino community?

The film Coco has resonated with Latinos in the US who have been battered by the anti-Latino rhetoric coming out of the White House. Can a Pixar hit and it's loveable protagonist boost a community's self esteem? 

Dec 18, 2017

Pixar's 'Coco' and Latino self-esteem in the age of Trump 30 MIN, 34 SEC

Imagine being told repeatedly by the President of the United States  that you're the problem and that the country would be a much better place if you weren't in it. Imagine hearing that your immigrant grandfather was a criminal, and a "bad hombre" who preyed upon "real" Americans and pilfered the nation's resources. And you know not a word of it is true. If you weren't so busy working, paying your taxes, and raising good kids, you'd stop to correct the record. Then, just when your self-esteem could use a boost, Coco comes along.

Guests:
Maira Garcia, New York Times (@mairalg)
Daniel Hernandez, freelance journalist and writer (@longdrivesouth)
Martin Mares, Ivy League Project

More:
Navarrette on enjoying 'Coco'
Garcia on moviegoers' response to 'Coco'

When faced with basic legal questions, a Trump judicial nominee fumbles 12 MIN, 56 SEC

Matthew Spencer Petersen is up for a seat on US District Court for the District of Columbia, but at a hearing Wednesday he failed a legal quiz when he couldn't answer straightforward questions put to him by Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana. He's also never tried a case and couldn't recall how many depositions he'd taken.

Guests:
Bill Scher, Campaign for America's Future / Politico / Real Clear Politics (@billscher)

Host:
Ruben Navarrette, Jr.

Producers:
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or

