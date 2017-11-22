ON AIR
When the sports field becomes a political battlefield

Race and sports have always been intertwined in America — but under Trump, they are inseparable in a new way. Why does the president repeatedly single out sports figures of color for criticism?

Nov 22, 2017

Photo: NBA's Stephen Curry and Bradley Beal (Keith Allison)

President Trump calls LaVar Ball an 'ungrateful fool' 6 MIN, 28 SEC

The Tweeter-in-Chief can't seem to let a perceived slight go.

Guests:
Dave Zirin, The Nation (@edgeofsports)

More:
Zirin on the Ball-Trump feud

Sexual harassment allegations on Capitol Hill 5 MIN

With a widening scandal moving through the halls of Congress, how are Democrats handling charges against members of their own party?

Guests:
Evan Siegfried, Somm Consulting (@EvanSiegfried)

More:
Siegfried on the GOP losing its soul

GOP GPS

Evan Siegfried

Trump and black athletes 32 MIN, 10 SEC

While white personalities knock Trump, he seems to go out of his way to attack black athletes.

Guests:
Bryan Curtis, The Ringer (@bryancurtis)
Todd Boyd, University of Southern California (@DrToddBoyd)
Amira Rose Davis, Pennsylvania State University (@mirarose88)

More:
Vann Newkirk on Donald Trump's eternal feud with blackness

CREDITS

Host:
Jamil Smith

Producers:
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Sáša Woodruff
Sara Fay

