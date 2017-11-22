When the sports field becomes a political battlefield
Race and sports have always been intertwined in America — but under Trump, they are inseparable in a new way. Why does the president repeatedly single out sports figures of color for criticism?
The Tweeter-in-Chief can't seem to let a perceived slight go.
Dave Zirin, The Nation (@edgeofsports)
With a widening scandal moving through the halls of Congress, how are Democrats handling charges against members of their own party?
Evan Siegfried, Somm Consulting (@EvanSiegfried)
While white personalities knock Trump, he seems to go out of his way to attack black athletes.
Bryan Curtis, The Ringer (@bryancurtis)
Todd Boyd, University of Southern California (@DrToddBoyd)
Amira Rose Davis, Pennsylvania State University (@mirarose88)
Vann Newkirk on Donald Trump's eternal feud with blackness
