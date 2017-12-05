ON AIR
DONATE!

Why are so many Evangelicals standing by Trump?

The executive power to make judicial appointments is helping drive evangelicals support for President Trump -- and now Roy Moore. But are Christian conservatives putting their politics before their religious beliefs? What are the long-term consequences for the evangelical movement?

Dec 05, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo by Jeremylofgren

Are Evangelicals betraying their principles in pursuit of politics? 31 MIN, 46 SEC

Evangelicals overwhelmingly backed President Trump in 2016 and remain among his most loyal followers. Prominent pastors offer frequent public praise of the president. This raises the troubling issue: Are Christian conservatives putting politics above religion? Are pastors more interested in becoming political players? And is any of this good for religious life in America?

Guests:
Robert Jones, Public Religion Research Institute (@robertpjones)
Peter Wehner, Ethics and Public Policy Center (@Peter_Wehner)
Mark Galli, Christianity Today (@CTmagazine)

More:
Public Religion Research Institute on 'One Nation, Divided, Under Trump'
Wehner's 'City of Man: Religion and Politics in a New Era'
Wehner seeing Trump through a glass, darkly
Galli on whether the 2016 election is shaping the future of Evangelicalism

The End of White Christian America

Robert P. Jones

Conyers resigns after facing multiple sexual harassment allegations 11 MIN, 31 SEC

Rep. John Conyers Jr. announced his resignation today. One party is forcing out alleged sexual predators and another is welcoming them. How will this play in 2018?

Guests:
Nayyera Haq, Avicenna Strategy (@nayyeroar)

CREDITS

Host:
Jennifer Rubin

Producers:
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Sáša Woodruff
Sara Fay

