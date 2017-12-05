Why are so many Evangelicals standing by Trump?
The executive power to make judicial appointments is helping drive evangelicals support for President Trump -- and now Roy Moore. But are Christian conservatives putting their politics before their religious beliefs? What are the long-term consequences for the evangelical movement?
Evangelicals overwhelmingly backed President Trump in 2016 and remain among his most loyal followers. Prominent pastors offer frequent public praise of the president. This raises the troubling issue: Are Christian conservatives putting politics above religion? Are pastors more interested in becoming political players? And is any of this good for religious life in America?
Guests:
Robert Jones, Public Religion Research Institute (@robertpjones)
Peter Wehner, Ethics and Public Policy Center (@Peter_Wehner)
Mark Galli, Christianity Today (@CTmagazine)
Rep. John Conyers Jr. announced his resignation today. One party is forcing out alleged sexual predators and another is welcoming them. How will this play in 2018?
Guests:
Nayyera Haq, Avicenna Strategy (@nayyeroar)
