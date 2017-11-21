Photo by Yael Even Or/KCRW
Why won't the debate over the Civil War go away?
The Civil War may have ended more than 152 years ago, but the battle over the national memory of the conflict -- and the motive for Southern secession -- has flared anew. From confederate monument defenders on the streets to the pop historians in the White House, the whitewashed "Lost Cause" rationale -- of Southern honor and states' rights -- is getting a new lease on life in 2017.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Historians are dismayed that slavery as the cause of the Civil War is being downplayed once again. Why is the Trump administration lauding the "valor" and "honor" of the Confederacy?
Guests:
Stephanie McCurry, Columbia University (@smccurry3)
Stuart Stevens, Strategic Partners & Media (@stuartpstevens)
Adam Serwer, Atlantic (@AdamSerwer)
More:
Serwer on John Kelly's incorrect account of the Civil War
Serwer on the myth of the kindly General Lee
Ken Burns' documentary 'The Civil War'
Stephanie McCurry
Republicans are racing to get a tax bill done before Christmas. What are they will to compromise on to get a corporate tax cut?
Guests:
Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center (@jbarro)
CREDITS
Host:
Jamil Smith
Producers:
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Sáša Woodruff
Sara Fay
More From One Year Later
Growing up black with Trump in the White House Donald Trump's exploitation of white racial resentment helped cement his victory in 2016, but it also revealed a lot about our culture. When One Year Later host Jamil Smith visited his hometown in Cleveland, he spoke with young black students at his high school about what it's like to live through the Trump presidency.
Second Amendment, guns, and race Social science researchers have found that support for gun rights is strongest among whites who are racially prejudiced. However, since Donald Trump's election, it's black Americans who feel the need to protect themselves. Does everyone have the same Second Amendment rights?