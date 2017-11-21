ON AIR
Why won't the debate over the Civil War go away?

The Civil War may have ended more than 152 years ago, but the battle over the national memory of the conflict -- and the motive for Southern secession -- has flared anew. From confederate monument defenders on the streets to the pop historians in the White House, the whitewashed "Lost Cause" rationale -- of Southern honor and states' rights -- is getting a new lease on life in 2017.

Nov 21, 2017

Photo by Yael Even Or/KCRW

Relitigating the Civil War in 2017 31 MIN, 2 SEC

Historians are dismayed that slavery as the cause of the Civil War is being downplayed once again. Why is the Trump administration lauding the "valor" and "honor" of the Confederacy?

Guests:
Stephanie McCurry, Columbia University (@smccurry3)
Stuart Stevens, Strategic Partners & Media (@stuartpstevens)
Adam Serwer, Atlantic (@AdamSerwer)

More:
Serwer on John Kelly's incorrect account of the Civil War
Serwer on the myth of the kindly General Lee
Ken Burns' documentary 'The Civil War'

Confederate Reckoning

Stephanie McCurry

The messy politics of tax reform 12 MIN, 47 SEC

Republicans are racing to get a tax bill done before Christmas. What are they will to compromise on to get a corporate tax cut?

Guests:
Josh Barro, Business Insider / KCRW's Left, Right & Center (@jbarro)

Host:
Jamil Smith

Producers:
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Sáša Woodruff
Sara Fay

