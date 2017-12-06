Photo courtesy of Pixabay
Young conservatives and the future of the GOP
Millennials will soon be the largest voting bloc in US political history. They're less motivated by party affiliation than Baby Boomers, but they are overwhelmingly anti-Trump. Can they break the partisan log-jam?
FROM THIS EPISODE
The Millennial generation is diverse, open-minded and decidedly independent politically. Both parties are battling to win Millennial support. But President Trump is making the GOP's challenge a lot harder. Can the younger generation of Republicans bring partisanship back?
Guests:
Steven Olikara, Millennial Action Project (@StevenOlikara)
Evan Siegfried, Somm Consulting (@EvanSiegfried)
Shauna Shames, Rutgers University
More than a dozen of Sen. Franken's Democratic colleagues are calling on him to resign after multiple accusations of unwanted advances. The calls came after a former congressional aide accused of him trying to forcibly kiss her.
Guests:
Cliff Schecter, Daily Beast (@cliffschecter)
