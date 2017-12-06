ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ONE
YEAR
LATER

ONE<br>YEAR<br>LATERONE<br>YEAR<br>LATER

Young conservatives and the future of the GOP

Millennials will soon be the largest voting bloc in US political history. They're less motivated by party affiliation than Baby Boomers, but they are overwhelmingly anti-Trump. Can they break the partisan log-jam? 

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Dec 06, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo courtesy of Pixabay

Millennials and the GOP 31 MIN, 40 SEC

The Millennial generation is diverse, open-minded and decidedly independent politically. Both parties are battling to win Millennial support. But President Trump is making the GOP's challenge a lot harder. Can the younger generation of Republicans bring partisanship back?

Guests:
Steven Olikara, Millennial Action Project (@StevenOlikara)
Evan Siegfried, Somm Consulting (@EvanSiegfried)
Shauna Shames, Rutgers University

More:
Siegfried's 'GOP GPS: How to Find the Millennials and Urban Voters the Republican Party Needs to Survive'
Harvard Institute of Politics on youths' fear about America's future

Out of the Running

Shauna L. Shames

Pressure mounts on Sen. Franken to resign 11 MIN, 39 SEC

More than a dozen of Sen. Franken's Democratic colleagues are calling on him to resign after multiple accusations of unwanted advances. The calls came after a former congressional aide accused of him trying to forcibly kiss her.

Guests:
Cliff Schecter, Daily Beast (@cliffschecter)

More:
Quinnipiac poll on opposition to the GOP tax bill

CREDITS

Host:
Jennifer Rubin

Producers:
Quinn O'Toole
Katie Cooper
Yael Even Or
Sáša Woodruff
Sara Fay

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From One Year Later

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed