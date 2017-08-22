ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

OPENING
THE
CURTAIN

OPENING<br>THE<br>CURTAINOPENING<br>THE<br>CURTAIN

Don't look behind this door

The joy of the familiar is that it let's you focus on the specific.  Unfortunately, Tom Jacobson's The Devil's Wife is familiar, but that doesn't help.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 22, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

This is Anthony Byrnes Opening the Curtain on LA Theater for KCRW.

The setup for Tom Jacobson's play The Devil's Wife is simple.

The Ramirez sisters have just lost their father to a heart attack. Now they are all alone and must somehow fend for themselves. We're in a sort of indescript time - maybe Medieval, maybe Gothic. Anyway, it's a time when women still wear corsets.

Luckily for the three sisters, while they have no gold they do have thousands of acres of land. They quickly hatch a plan to sell off some of it, and maybe the oldest among them will get married to support the others. Fortunately, the oldest is also the prettiest - Bonita. The second daughter the sweetest - Dulce. And the youngest daughter? She's the cleverest - Sofia.

So Sofia seems to be a step ahead of the others and has already set up an appointment with a slick lawyer for that very afternoon. The lawyer shows up and, wouldn't you know it, already has a plan all drawn up to marry one of the sisters take a third of the land and save the day.

After a little consternation, the sister's agree. Off goes the eldest to be married to the slick lawyer and we wait for everyone to live happily ever after, right?

Wrong. The lawyer has one condition: his new wife can go anywhere she wants except the cellar. You see where this is going right?

Of course, she looks in the cellar and disappears. The lawyer returns to the two sisters, marries the next oldest: lather, rinse, repeat.

Now if this sounds like an old fairytale, you're right, it is. Not only does it have that simplistic, formulaic plot, it also has a historical Italian folk tale at its root. Mr. Jacobson has refashioned the ending a bit (more on that in a second) but the bones of the story are the same, three sisters, three marriages, and a forbidden door.

Now with any familiar form, be it comfort food or a fable, usually part of the joy is you know what you're dealing with. That familiarity allows you to focus on the specifics of this particular telling. It's a bit like a chef doing mac and cheese. What's exciting is that particular chef's take on mac and cheese - ooh, bacon bits or wow, gruyere!

Watching The Devil's Wife I kept waiting for this production's particular take on this folktale. Why adapt this folktale and share it with us now? Where's the special sauce?

The closest thing to a chef's signature dish in this production comes at the end. Spoiler from the title, that lawyer is the devil and that cellar door is the door to hell. When our third cunning daughter Sofia finally matches wits with her husband she shows no mercy, which leads to some odd theological questions. I won't spoil the specifics. Suffice it to say it's too little too late - so much so that when the play comes to a close, the audience isn't really sure that it's ended, or why? A closing sound cue has to prompt us to applaud.

If you're a devotee of folktales, maybe The Devil's Wife is for you. Just don't go looking for anything off the beaten path.

The Devil's Wife plays at the Skylight Theatre in Los Feliz through August 27.

This is Anthony Byrnes Opening the Curtain on LA Theater for KCRW.

Run time: 90 Minutes without an intermission.

CREDITS

Subscribe to the Theater newsletter

Your cultural docent for where to go, what to see, eat, hear, do and more.

 

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
NPR’s live annotation of Trump’s address on Afghanistan
For The Curious Blog

NPR’s live annotation of Trump’s address on Afghanistan President Trump is addressing the nation Monday night, beginning at 9:00 PM ET, on U.S. engagement and “the path forward” in Afghanistan and South Asia. Senior U.S. officials tell NPR… Read More

Aug 21, 2017

Does Carpinteria really have the ‘world’s safest beach?’
For The Curious Blog

Does Carpinteria really have the ‘world’s safest beach?’ Last month, juvenile great white sharks were spotted off the coast of Carpinteria and Santa Barbara. Nobody was hurt, but the sharks took bites out of a kayak and a… Read More

Aug 21, 2017

Live coverage: The Solar Eclipse
For The Curious Blog

Live coverage: The Solar Eclipse From NPR: It is indeed dark during the day as a total solar eclipse makes its way from Oregon to South Carolina. Eleven states are in the path of total… Read More

Aug 21, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE