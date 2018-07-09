Going crazy in the Valley

To wrap your mind around Jonathan Muñoz Proulx's production of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" without going crazy yourself, you've got to separate the concept of the piece from the actual drama.

The concept is nutty but genius. Do an immersive production of a play about a psychiatric ward where you invite the audience to be inmates in your asylum. So here’s how that works for the audience: As you arrive for the production, you're asked to fill out a quick form about your "illness" you're given a hospital wristband, a gown - and you're admitted. You're led into the ward which is a large warehouse space filled with dangling edison bulbs. Immediately to your right is the "pharmacy" where you can fill your "oral prescription" (said more simply - there's a bar with pretty decent drinks).

For the first 30 minutes or so, the "inmates" are running the asylum. You're free to roam around the space with the other audience members. This is the immersive p art of the production - and it's fun if a little haphazard. Think a sort of simplified escape room vibe with a couple of puzzles for you to solve if you want. My advice, bring a couple of friends, definitely a have drink or two and follow the clues.

After roughly half an hour - the production starts and oddly that's kind of the end of the immersive experience. The show itself is basically a straightforward version of the play with audience sitting on either side of a long narrow playing space. Yes, a couple of times people switch seats but there's nothing terribly interactive about it.

As to the production itself, do you remember the Miloš Forman film with Jack Nicholson and Brad Dourif?