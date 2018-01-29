ON AIR
405 Widening Project Begins in OC

Will 5 years of construction bring any relief to traffic?

Jan 29, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Last Friday, the Orange County Transportation Authority held a groundbreaking ceremony on a nearly $2 billion expansion of the 405 Freeway from the LA-OC line to the 73 freeway. It will add a regular lane, and an extra carpool lane that will eventually function as a toll lane. The project has been years in the making, and officials say it'll slash at least half an hour off what's already a notorious commute. But will it be enough to offset future growth in Orange County?


CREDITS

Host:
Gustavo Arellano

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

