Last Friday, the Orange County Transportation Authority held a groundbreaking ceremony on a nearly $2 billion expansion of the 405 Freeway from the LA-OC line to the 73 freeway. It will add a regular lane, and an extra carpool lane that will eventually function as a toll lane. The project has been years in the making, and officials say it'll slash at least half an hour off what's already a notorious commute. But will it be enough to offset future growth in Orange County?
405 Widening Project Begins in OC
Will 5 years of construction bring any relief to traffic?
