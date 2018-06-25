ON AIR
An OC veteran's cemetery... in Anaheim Hills?

Board of Supervisors might offer county land to build long-delayed project

Jun 25, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Tomorrow, the Orange County Board of Supervisors will meet in a closed-door session to talk about whether they want to offer hundreds of acres in Anaheim Hills as land for a veteran's cemetery. This comes after years of debate in Irvine over whether to place one—the first of its kind in Orange County—on land within the former El Toro Marine Base or on the edge of it, right next to the 5 freeway. Supervisor Todd Spitzer has put the proposal forward at the request of former OC labor leader Nick Berardino, a Vietnam War vet who wants something built and fast. Can this be a way forward?

CREDITS

Host:
Gustavo Arellano

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

