Tomorrow, the Orange County Board of Supervisors will meet in a closed-door session to talk about whether they want to offer hundreds of acres in Anaheim Hills as land for a veteran's cemetery. This comes after years of debate in Irvine over whether to place one—the first of its kind in Orange County—on land within the former El Toro Marine Base or on the edge of it, right next to the 5 freeway. Supervisor Todd Spitzer has put the proposal forward at the request of former OC labor leader Nick Berardino, a Vietnam War vet who wants something built and fast. Can this be a way forward?
An OC veteran's cemetery... in Anaheim Hills?
Board of Supervisors might offer county land to build long-delayed project
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Gustavo Arellano
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From Orange County Line
LATEST BLOG POSTS
How a biotech billionaire and journalism vet aim to rebuild the LA Times Listening and learning at the Los Angeles Times. Read More
Should homeless housing cost half a million dollars a unit? At a construction site near the 101 Freeway in East Hollywood, the talk about building housing for LA’s homeless has turned into action. It’s here that PATH Ventures, a nonprofit… Read More