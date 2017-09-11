Anaheim 2018 mayoral race already shaping up

As the largest city in Orange County, and home to the Angels, Ducks, and Disneyland, Anaheim has an outsized role in OC politics. So more than a year before the 2018 elections, people are already lining up to declare their candidacy for the mayor's seat that will be vacated by incumbent Tom Tait due to term limits. On the Republican side is former councilmember Harry Sidhu, who's already drawn the endorsements of OC Sheriff Sandra Hutchens and DA Tony Rackauckas. On the Democratic side is first-time candidate Ashleigh Aitken, a lawyer and current member of the OC Fair Board. Will more candidates declare in the coming months?