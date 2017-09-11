ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ORANGE
COUNTY
LINE

ORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINEORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINE

Anaheim 2018 mayoral race already shaping up

Four candidates have declared, with more expected.

COMING SOON

Sep 11, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

As the largest city in Orange County, and home to the Angels, Ducks, and Disneyland, Anaheim has an outsized role in OC politics. So more than a year before the 2018 elections, people are already lining up to declare their candidacy for the mayor's seat that will be vacated by incumbent Tom Tait due to term limits. On the Republican side is former councilmember Harry Sidhu, who's already drawn the endorsements of OC Sheriff Sandra Hutchens and DA Tony Rackauckas. On the Democratic side is first-time candidate Ashleigh Aitken, a lawyer and current member of the OC Fair Board. Will more candidates declare in the coming months?

CREDITS

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Edgar Arceneaux: When history becomes the present
For The Curious Blog

Edgar Arceneaux: When history becomes the present Conceptual artist Edgar Arcenaux is probably best known for his experimental play “Until, Unti, Until,” which premiered in New York and is currently on a National Tour– the next stop… Read More

Sep 08, 2017

What tourists need to know about the violence in Baja
For The Curious Blog

What tourists need to know about the violence in Baja Violence has surged over the last year in Baja California Sur, the Mexican state that includes the popular resort town Los Cabos. Normally a relatively peaceful state, Baja California Sur… Read More

Sep 08, 2017

“They don’t know how I live:’ What it’s like to be a homeless high school student
For The Curious Blog

“They don’t know how I live:’ What it’s like to be a homeless high school student Christal Gallardo just began her senior year at Santa Barbara High School. She sings in two school choirs and plays piano at her church every Sunday. School provides security that… Read More

Sep 06, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE