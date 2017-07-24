Anaheim, five years after the riots

Five years ago today, hundreds of protestors clashed with police outside City Hall in the wake of two officer-involved shootings that set off riots in the city. The unrest made national news and brought to the forefront an Anaheim far away from the shine of Disneyland and the Angels: a working-class Latino with lack of political representation and a police department involved in multiple shootings. Five years later, the city now has district elections, a public safety board to investigate any alleged police misconduct, and a push for more development. But is all of this enough?

Producers:

Benjamin Gottlieb

