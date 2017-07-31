ON AIR
Another death rocks OC jails

Five deputies on paid lead following mysterious death.

Jul 31, 2017

The family of Danny Pham has announced they're suing the county of Orange following his mysterious death at the OC Jail. The 27-year-old was only days away from going free after spending six months for a car theft. OC Sheriff Sandra Hutchens and district attorney investigators won't tell the family yet how Pham died, but five deputies are on paid leave for the incident and Pham's last known cellmate was a man charged with two murders, a pairing that might have violated jail protocol that usually puts inmates with similar crimes together. This comes at a time, of course, when Hutchens is under investigation by state and federal authorities and isn't the first time a mysterious jailhouse death has occurred under her regime. What will happen next?

CREDITS

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

