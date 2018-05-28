In April, the advocacy group Asian Americans Advancing Justice–Los Angeles filed a lawsuit against the city of Santa Ana, alleging its at-large system disenfranchises Asian American voters in the city. It had previously sued Fullerton into accepting district elections. The claims by AAAJ might come as a surprise to outsiders, considering Orange County's long history of electing Asian American politicians. Fountain Valley elected one of the nation's first Japanese-American mayors in the 1950s, while La Palma elected the nation's first Thai-American mayor earlier this decade. Meanwhile, the Board of Supervisors is majority Asian. But does AAAJ have a point?
Are Asian American Voters in Orange County Disenfranchised?
District election lawsuit against Santa Ana by advocacy group says yes.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Gustavo Arellano
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From Orange County Line
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Robert Kennedy and California’s Farm Labor Movement In the 1960s, Latino and Filipino farmworkers in California’s Central Valley were struggling to unionize in a battle for better pay and labor conditions. More fundamentally, they were fighting… Read More
Where to vote in the June 5 California Primary Get your personalized ballot information before you vote. Then got to the polls! Read More