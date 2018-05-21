ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ORANGE
COUNTY
LINE

ORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINEORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINE

Can Dems Ever Elect Someone to OC Board of Supervisors Again?

Only two Democrats have served in the past 30 years.

May 21, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

The June primaries will have two races for the Orange County Board of Supervisors. In District Four, six candidates are running to fill the seat of current supervisor Shawn Nelson, who's running for Congress and will be termed out. In District Two, current supervisor Michelle Steele is running for reelection. The Democrats hope to put people into the general election, but they have an uphill battle. No Democrat has served on the Board of Supervisors since current Congressman Lou Correa did in 2006, and only one other Democrat has occupied a seat in the past 30 years. Why can't the Dems ever seem to win?

CREDITS

Host:
Gustavo Arellano

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Orange County Line

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Calif. governor’s race: Gavin Newsom interview
For The Curious Blog

Calif. governor’s race: Gavin Newsom interview Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom is seen as the frontrunner in the race to be the state’s next governor. The Democrat has a solid lead in most of the polls. Newsom… Read More

May 21, 2018

Calif. governor’s race: John Cox interview
For The Curious Blog

Calif. governor’s race: John Cox interview Republican John Cox is a businessman originally from Chicago. He’s only lived in California for about a decade, but that hasn’t kept him from surging in recent polls — or… Read More

May 18, 2018

Calif. governor’s race: John Chiang interview
For The Curious Blog

Calif. governor’s race: John Chiang interview Democrat John Chiang has been state treasurer since 2015. Before that he was the state controller for two terms. He’s now running to be the next governor of California. He… Read More

May 17, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed