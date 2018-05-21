Can Dems Ever Elect Someone to OC Board of Supervisors Again?

The June primaries will have two races for the Orange County Board of Supervisors. In District Four, six candidates are running to fill the seat of current supervisor Shawn Nelson, who's running for Congress and will be termed out. In District Two, current supervisor Michelle Steele is running for reelection. The Democrats hope to put people into the general election, but they have an uphill battle. No Democrat has served on the Board of Supervisors since current Congressman Lou Correa did in 2006, and only one other Democrat has occupied a seat in the past 30 years. Why can't the Dems ever seem to win?