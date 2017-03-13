ON AIR
Controversies for Sheriff Hutchens on immigration

The federal government slams conditions in OC Jail even as the Sheriff's Department wants to collaborate more.

Mar 13, 2017

Last week brought more controversy to embattled OC Sheriff Sandra Hutchens, this time on the topic of immigration. A report by the Department of Homeland Security's Inspector General office found that deputies in Theo Lacy Jail subjected immigrants detained there to spoiled meat, dirty showers, solitary confinement, and mixed low-level inmates with violent offenders, all violations of ICE detention standards. This came a month after Hutchens traveled to Washington, DC to let the Trump Administration know she's wants to collaborate with ICE more in identifying and detaining undocumented immigrants so ICE could deport them, a practice currently banned by California law. Critics are already at Hutchens for her jails — will the two developments make them even angrier?

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

