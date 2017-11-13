Costa Mesa residents are still reeling after what happened last week during a Costa Mesa City Council meeting. With little advance warning, the City Council stripped Katrina Foley of her mayor's role by a 3-2 vote for reasons that were never explicitly stated other than Foley foe Jim Righeimer asking the city attorney and manager to investigate her. Now mayor is former Foley ally Sandy Genis, who cast the deciding vote. It's the latest political drama to play out in City Hall pushed by Righeimer, who most famously tried to outsource city jobs in 2011 and has a lawsuit pending against the Costa Mesa police union for alleged illegal surveillance. But with Costa Mesa voters allowed to choose mayor for the first time in 2018, Foley vows she'll run then.
Costa Mesa Council mysteriously removes mayor
Katrina Foley relegated to councilmember status after contentious meeting.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Gustavo Arellano
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From Orange County Line
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Mayor-elect Cathy Murillo: ‘I’ll continue to bring City Hall to the community’ Voters in the city of Santa Barbara have elected their first Latina mayor. With a 50 percent voter turnout and four other candidates in the ring, City Councilmember Cathy Murillo… Read More
Pete Souza reflects on 8 years of being Obama’s White House photographer Pete Souza took nearly 2 million photos of Barack Obama during the eight-year presidency. From high-stakes moments like the Bin Laden raid, to Obama’s meetings with world leaders, to tender… Read More