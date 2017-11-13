ON AIR
Costa Mesa Council mysteriously removes mayor

Katrina Foley relegated to councilmember status after contentious meeting.

Nov 13, 2017

Costa Mesa residents are still reeling after what happened last week during a Costa Mesa City Council meeting. With little advance warning, the City Council stripped Katrina Foley of her mayor's role by a 3-2 vote for reasons that were never explicitly stated other than Foley foe Jim Righeimer asking the city attorney and manager to investigate her. Now mayor is former Foley ally Sandy Genis, who cast the deciding vote. It's the latest political drama to play out in City Hall pushed by Righeimer, who most famously tried to outsource city jobs in 2011 and has a lawsuit pending against the Costa Mesa police union for alleged illegal surveillance. But with Costa Mesa voters allowed to choose mayor for the first time in 2018, Foley vows she'll run then.

Host:
Gustavo Arellano

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Copy Embed