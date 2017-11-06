ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ORANGE
COUNTY
LINE

ORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINEORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINE

Dana Point Harbor to finally get revamp

The County of Orange awards overhaul bid to developers who promise hotels, restaurants, and more.

COMING SOON

Nov 06, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

For decades, city and county officials have eyed Dana Point Harbor for a much-needed revamping. The picturesque area has long lagged behind other OC coastal attractions for tourist dollars due to its tired collection of shops, boats, and museum. But the Board of Supervisors recently picked a group of developers that promises to revitalize the area with new stores, restaurants and two hotels. They will lease the harbor area to developers in a public-private partnership that will include a $20 million subsidy to build two parking structures. The group promises hundreds of millions of dollars to flow into public coffers over the next decade — but is that too rosy a projection?

CREDITS

Host:
Gustavo Arellano

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Orange County Line

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
With ‘Market Match,’ food stamps get doubled at farmers markets
For The Curious Blog

With ‘Market Match,’ food stamps get doubled at farmers markets The Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market now gives away free money to food stamp shoppers. The idea is to incentivize people to choose healthier food options. Here’s how it works. Each… Read More

Nov 01, 2017

Has Trump’s presidency changed your relationships?
For The Curious Blog

Has Trump’s presidency changed your relationships? We are embarking on a special series tied to the anniversary of last year’s election and the start of the Trump era. And we want to hear from you! How… Read More

Nov 01, 2017

Residents worry about safety near a Torrance refinery
For The Curious Blog

Residents worry about safety near a Torrance refinery The Torrance refinery rises like a gleaming metal castle next to a residential area just off Crenshaw Boulevard, south of the 405 Freeway. The refinery’s history goes back to 1929,… Read More

Oct 30, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed