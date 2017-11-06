For decades, city and county officials have eyed Dana Point Harbor for a much-needed revamping. The picturesque area has long lagged behind other OC coastal attractions for tourist dollars due to its tired collection of shops, boats, and museum. But the Board of Supervisors recently picked a group of developers that promises to revitalize the area with new stores, restaurants and two hotels. They will lease the harbor area to developers in a public-private partnership that will include a $20 million subsidy to build two parking structures. The group promises hundreds of millions of dollars to flow into public coffers over the next decade — but is that too rosy a projection?
Dana Point Harbor to finally get revamp
The County of Orange awards overhaul bid to developers who promise hotels, restaurants, and more.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Gustavo Arellano
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
