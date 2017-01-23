Democrats in OC get new leaders

2016 was a historic year for Democrats in Orange County. Voters sided with a Democratic presidential candidate for the first time since 1936, and victories by State Senator Josh Newman and State Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva gave Democrats a super-majority in both houses in Sacramento. And Republicans only have about a four-percent advantage in voter registration over the Democrats. To build on that success, the party recently elected a new chair with Fran Sdao, who made her mark in South County navigating through the hectic politics of the Capistrano Unified School District. Helping her are North County Vice Chair, long-time labor activist Jeff LeTourneau and West County vice chair, former Westminster councilmember Diana Carey. Can they make OC blue once and for all?

