Democrats to target OC GOP Congress seats in 2018

Last week, Huntington Beach Congressman Dana Rohrbacher made national news for being mentioned in secret tapes as someone whom GOP leadership thought was extremely close to Vladimir Putin. It was red meat for the national Democratic Party, which thinks it can target Rohrbacher and the rest of Orange County's Republican congressional delegation in the 2018 elections. There's some hope there for a tidal change: Orange County went for Hillary Clinton in the presidential election — the first time OC chose a Democratic candidate since 1936. Significant hurdles remain for even a fighting chance — but with Democratic party leaders planning to base their Western base in Irvine and inspired local activists, can OC finally turn blue?

Producers:

Benjamin Gottlieb

