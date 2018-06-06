Dems survive OC congressional primaries— But can they win in November?

Congressional races across Orange County seem set for November as Republican versus Democrat affairs. The national media has paid much attention to the primaries, painting a story of a new OC where the Republicans were on the run and the Democrats were ascendant. But results seem to paint a different story. In the 45th District, Mimi Walters had over 53 percent of the vote, while Young Kim got about 26 percent of the vote in a heavily competitive Republican field for the 39th. Longtime incumbent Dana Rohrabacher does seem vulnerable in the 45th, while the most competitive race seems to be Diane Harkey versus Mike Levin in the 49th. Can the OC Dems make history?